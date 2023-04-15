Coon Rapids will receive $1.281 million from the first national prescription opioid litigation settlement.
And action by the Coon Rapids City Council April 4, in the form of a resolution that was unanimously approved, will make the city eligible for money from the second opioid settlement.
Back in April 2019, the city filed its own lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids, then joined a lawsuit by the state of Minnesota and 26 Minnesota counties, including Anoka County, and six other cities, which was consolidated by the federal court system into national litigation involving other states, said City Attorney David Brodie.
“The lawsuits largely alleged that the pharmaceutical industry has promoted opioid use to treat chronic pains at unprecedented rates, while ignoring or downplaying the addictive properties of opioids and ignoring evidence of over-prescription and misuse,” Brodie said.
The lawsuit states this led to mass addiction in opioid use and other illegal drugs, crime, rising health care and insurance premiums and other costs to public entities, including cities.
In late 2021, a settlement was reached with opioid distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen as well as manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceutical/Johnson & Johnson totaling $26 billion, of which Minnesota’s share was more than $300 million.
The state, counties and cities came to an agreement, whereby the state receives 25 percent of the funds and the counties and cities share 75 %, Brodie explained.
The allocation is spread over 18 years and Coon Rapids has received $250,656 to date, Finance Director Ashley Hansen said.
The city is using a portion of those dollars to partially fund the embedded mental health professional in the police department, which became a full-time position this year after a pilot program in which the city shared the position with the city of Blaine.
According to City Manager Matt Stemwedel, the opioid funds cover half ($47,340) of the annual cost of the position because the settlement money is restricted to opioid remediation uses and it is estimated the professional spends 50% of her time on eligible activities.
“This may be adjusted in the future based on the program results and future initiatives,” Stemwedel said.
No other programs have been identified at this time for the opioid settlement dollars, which have been placed into a special revenue fund.
Having the part-time professional in 2022, there was much success with mental health calls for service, as well as individual welfare checks, down 32% from the previous year, Police Chief John Stahnke said.
“This can be attributed to our collaborative mental health program as well as the valuable services utilized and relationships developed through our in-house professional,” Stahnke said. “We anticipate the continued success of our mental health program and we are grateful to have the new full-time professional to address community needs. This is an extremely valuable resource.”
In December 2022, a second multi-state opioid litigation settlement involving Minnesota and five others was announced with manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan along with three of the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chains, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, totaling $20.4 billion, of which Minnesota’s share is expected to be around $235 million, Brodie said.
The allocations will be handled the same way as the first settlement - 25% going to the state and 75% to local government units, Brodie said.
Stemwedel said how much Coon Rapids from the second settlement is unknown at this time.
