The Coon Rapids City Council approved two resolutions Nov. 6 adjusting fees for city park facilities and city services in 2020.
Parks
The council unanimously voted to adjust charges for some of the city’s park facilities next year.
Riverwind Park, 11708 Bittersweet St. NW, meeting rooms 1 or 2 fees have increased by $25 for half-day rentals, to $75 for residents and $100 for nonresidents. Full-day rentals are $125 for residents and $175 for nonresidents.
These rates reflect maintenance costs, according to Kevin Knopik, assistant accounting manager.
At Lions Coon Creek Park, 1664 119th Ave. NW, daily rental costs for up to 50 people are $75 for residents and $100 for nonresidents. These numbers are the same as in 2018. There were no fees in 2019 because of park construction.
Picnic shelters at Woodview Park, 11540 Olive St. NW; Riverview Park and Moor Park, 10921 Magnolia St. NW, are now free to rent. Shelters will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Other services
Additionally, the council voted to adjust other fees within the city in 2020.
The city’s dangerous dog license fee will increase from $35 to $50.
The city added two new fees related to digital media: $40 for a digital squad camera file on USB and $10 for the file via downloadable link.
These costs were added because of large files that cannot be transferred to a CD or DVD, according to Knopik.
Certain rental costs for CTN Studios equipment will change next year. Camera and camera accessories rental fees, overall, will decrease.
Adjusted rates and fees, if any, for the Civic Center, ice arena, golf course and utility funds will be set at a later date.
