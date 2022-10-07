The city of Coon Rapids has issued a press release in response to an incident at the Coon Rapids Homecoming football game on Thursday, Oct. 6. During the first half of the game, a group of adult and juvenile males not in the Anoka-Hennepin school system were denied entry to the game and were later found to be in possession of four firearms.

The group made attempts to gain access to the football stadium but was unsuccessful, according to the release. Anoka-Hennepin staff and Coon Rapids Police escorted the group from the premises. The officials were alerted to the presence of firearms when a witness reported seeing someone in the group in possession of a gun.

