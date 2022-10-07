The city of Coon Rapids has issued a press release in response to an incident at the Coon Rapids Homecoming football game on Thursday, Oct. 6. During the first half of the game, a group of adult and juvenile males not in the Anoka-Hennepin school system were denied entry to the game and were later found to be in possession of four firearms.
The group made attempts to gain access to the football stadium but was unsuccessful, according to the release. Anoka-Hennepin staff and Coon Rapids Police escorted the group from the premises. The officials were alerted to the presence of firearms when a witness reported seeing someone in the group in possession of a gun.
Coon Rapids Police identified a vehicle belonging to the group in the stadium parking lot and found three firearms. Police squad cars prevented the group from leaving in a second car across the street in the high school lot and found a fourth firearm in that vehicle.
No weapons were discharged connected with this incident. Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke commended the actions of the citizens of Coon Rapids, Coon Rapids High school staff, and the officers for maintaining a safe environment at the game.
“The Coon Rapids Police Department has been working collaboratively with the Coon Rapids High School administration to ensure that we have the appropriate safety measures in place to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for students, staff and their families,” Stahnke said in the release. “Due to the quick actions of a concerned citizen, Coon Rapids High School staff, and the officers working the homecoming game, several parties were arrested and guns were removed from the street. We appreciate our community partnerships, and will continue to prioritize school safety in our community.”
The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a shooting at a Richfield High School football game left two people injured.
In the Coon Rapids incident, Two adult males and two juvenile males remain in custody, the fifth male was interviewed and released. The case is under investigation.
