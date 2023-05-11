John Stahnke has resigned as Coon Rapids police chief after less than a year in the job.
According to City Manager Matt Stemwedel, Stahnke’s resignation was effective May 1.
Stahnke joined the police department in 1993 and had been chief since July 1, 2022, following the retirement of former Police Chief Brad Wise after a 27-year career, including the last 11 as chief. Wise was elected Anoka County Sheriff at the November 2022 general election.
In an email response on the reason for Stahnke’s resignation, Stemwedel said that the city does not speculate or speak to why someone decides to resign.
“The city is appreciative of John’s 30 years of service to the community and wishes him well,” he wrote.
Stemwedel has named Bill Steiner, a captain who oversees investigations, to be acting police chief until further notice.
According to Stemwedel, Steiner, who was one of the three applicants in the police chief hiring process when Wise retired, will continue to lead investigations with the assistance of Sgt. Tanya Harmoning.
“A decision has not been made yet about a process or timeline for making an official appointment,” Stemwedel wrote in an email.
Steiner was raised in Coon Rapids, graduating from Coon Rapids High School in 1991. He has a bachelor of arts degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and attended Northwestern University - School of Police Staff and Command in 2021.
He joined the Coon Rapids Police Department in 1997 and has served as a patrol officer, detective with the Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force from 2005 to 2008, detective from 2008 to 2015, sergeant of investigations and patrol from 2015 to 2019 and captain from 2019-2023.
Born in Cambridge, Stahnke and his parents moved to Coon Rapids in 1987 and he graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1990.
Stahnke took general courses at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, then switched to North Hennepin Community College to earn his associate degree in law enforcement in 1994. By that time, he had joined the police department as a community service officer in 1993.
He was hired as a patrol officer in 1995, then was promoted to detective in 2000 and promoted to sergeant in May 2010, serving as a patrol sergeant for seven years and a detective sergeant for three years, before a promotion to captain of professional standards April 1, 2020.
Stahnke went back to college while he was working to earn a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University in 2018 and a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement leadership from the University of St. Thomas in 2021.
