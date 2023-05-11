Stahnke

New Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke (right) is given the oath of office by Mayor Jerry Koch (left) during a swearing in ceremony at the July 5, 2022 Coon Rapids City Council meeting. Stahnke became chief July 1, 2022.

 File photo by Peter Bodley

John Stahnke has resigned as Coon Rapids police chief after less than a year in the job.

According to City Manager Matt Stemwedel, Stahnke’s resignation was effective May 1.

