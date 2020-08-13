After more than three decades on the Coon Rapids Police Department Capt. Jon Urquhart officially retired July 31.
When the longtime officer became eligible for retirement, he felt it was time to make room for others.
“There should be an opportunity for somebody else to have the opportunity to lead,” Urquhart said.
Urquhart always wanted to be a police officer.
“I’ve never liked people who take advantage of other people,” he said.
He worked for the city of Moorhead for a few months before joining the Coon Rapids force. He began as a patrol officer and a bike officer.
Urquhart was promoted to sergeant after a decade on the force. He then went to patrol sergeant, where he oversaw the community service officers. At that time he worked to reduce drunken driving with what became the Toward Zero Deaths program.
Urquhart served as the detective sergeant before being promoted to captain, where he was originally in charge of investigations and the Community Oriented Policing & Problem Solving Unit, which works with community members to reduce crime through education and training.
“I wanted to make this place a better place for everyone,” Urquhart said.
Aside from helping victims of crime, Urquhart shared one fond memory of his career — helping deliver a baby in the mid-1990s. The family stayed in touch with him over the years.
About four years later he met the child as a 4-year-old. They met again when the girl invited him and the other officer who responded to her graduation party.
“That’s cool that someone would take the time to do that,” Urquhart said.
While the pandemic has discouraged traveling, Urquhart hopes to travel more during his retirement. He and his wife like to visit national parks.
“Once this whole COVID thing hopefully comes to some sort of stable resolution, we’ll go back to traveling by car,” Urquhart said.
Urquhart also hopes to visit to Scotland, where his family is from.
Urquhart also likes to read and estimates he reads between 80 and 100 books a year. He recommended two books for anyone in a leadership position: “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team” by Patrick Lencioni and “Lincoln on Leadership” by Donald T. Phillips.
Urquhart urged everyone to have an impact on the lives of others.
“People should make a difference,” Urquhart said. “Whether it’s their families’ lives, whether it’s their coworkers’ lives or whether it’s just people in general. Make a difference in what you do.”
