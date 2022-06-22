Security will be upgraded at city buildings through a project approved unanimously by the Coon Rapids City Council June 7.
Pro-Tech Design, Minnetonka, will expand employee access card readers as well as update and add new cameras at city facilities at a cost of $372,322.03, which is less than the $375,000 included in the facilities construction fund of the 2022 city budget.
This will be a two-phase project, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
Last year, in phase one Pro-Tech Design installed the first set of access card readers to replace the keys that city employees previously used to get into city buildings and offices as well as putting in place a new software system, Himmer said.
The new project will expand card readers to additional city buildings - fire stations 1 and 2, ice arena, buildings at Sand Creek and Riverwind parks, recycling center, west and east water treatment plants, CTN studios and the police garage, he said.
All will be tied into the software system, so will the new cameras, Himmer said.
Existing cameras installed some years ago will be replaced and new cameras will also be put in place at city facilities, both indoors and outdoors, including parking lots.
“Some of our cameras are obsolete,” Himmer said.
Himmer hopes the project can be completed by the end of the year.
There have not been security issues at city buildings, except at some park locations, Himmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.