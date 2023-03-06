A residential street reconstruction project covering some 4.5 miles and 17 street segments with an estimated price tag of $6.12 million was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 following a public/assessment hearing at which no one spoke.
The council also approved plans and specifications and ordered bids, which will be considered at its April 4 meeting with assessments to be adopted May 2.
City Engineer Mark Hansen said the project will take place in the Oaks of Shenandoah neighborhood between Coon Creek and Shenandoah boulevards from 126th Avenue north to and including 131st Avenue.
“The streets are 35 to 36 years old and rated in poor condition,” Hansen said.
In a presentation at the hearing, he said that in addition to reclaiming the existing bituminous pavement and gravel base, compacting the reclaimed material, disposing of the excess material and resurfacing the street segments with two new layers of bituminous, improvements will include removal and replacement of damaged curb and gutter, curb ramp work, replacing watermain valves and plugged fire hydrants, repairs or replacement of existing storm and sanitary sewer as needed and LED fixtures/pole upgrades to city-owned street lights.
To fill a gap on the north side of 131st Avenue, the city plans to construct a new six-foot wide sidewalk from Coon Creek Boulevard east to the Wildwood Park trail access as part of the project.
Assessments total $997,355, which is 22% of the street work cost.
Benefiting properties are 414 single-family properties, three undeveloped residential lots, one twin home and a city-owned park.
Assessment rates have increased 5.6% over 2022 using the construction cost index, Hansen said. That means all single-family residential properties will be assessed $2,365 while the twin home cost is $31 per front foot.
“Corner lots do not pay more,” Hansen said.
Assessments will be spread over 10 years at a 5.15% interest rate, which translates to $320 a year over the length of the assessment.
But a property owner can pay the entire amount within 30 days of the council approving the assessment without any interest charge, Hansen explained.
Information meetings for impacted property owners took place Oct. 12 and Jan. 24. No written comments or objections to the assessments were received prior to the public hearing.
Other funding sources for the project are $3.482 million from the street reconstruction fund, $848,244 from the storm water utility fund, $181,140 from the water system maintenance account, $239,880 from the sanitary sewer maintenance fund, $170,280 from the sidewalk construction fund and $187,200 from the streetlight maintenance fund, he said.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak asked if the project was a full-depth reclamation.
Yes, Hansen responded, adding that three inches of new bituminous will be applied instead of the typical two inches.
“They will be brand new streets,” he said.
This is a great product at a reasonable, low cost in assessments to residents, Council Member Kari Rehrauer said.
Hansen said a comparison with neighboring cities shows Coon Rapids assessment rates to be at the lower end.
Construction will start in May and be completed in October. It will be staged to allow access to all properties, Hansen said.
In the spring prior to the start of construction, an informational meeting for impacted property owners will take place at Bison Park, where city staff and the contractor will talk about scheduling and phasing of the project as well as answer residents’ questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.