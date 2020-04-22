Responding to animal calls isn’t unusual for a Coon Rapids community service officer, but this wasn’t an ordinary animal call.
It seemed routine when officer Eric Prindle went to look for a dog “about the size of a fox” that a caller reported in his yard in the 1700 block of 133rd Avenue Friday, April 17. By the time Prindle arrived, the animal had moved on, but Prindle spotted it in another yard around the corner.
As he approached on foot, he saw it was a white fox. Surprisingly, it didn’t run away.
“It started walking toward me nonchalantly,” Prindle said.
Since the fox didn’t seem afraid, Prindle tapped his leg, as if calling a dog, and it started to follow him.
“I got back to my squad and opened up the door, and it didn’t hesitate and hopped right in the back of my squad,” Prindle said.
The fox, which appeared healthy and well cared for, was a hit with fellow officers.
“The funny thing was you could pet the thing,” Prindle said. “It was actually really friendly.”
He suspected it was a pet, but he wasn’t sure what to do with it, so he started making calls. He tried the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Animal Humane Society and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota. Finally, someone at the rehab center told him about Save a Fox, a Faribault-based fox rescue.
The rescue agreed to take the fox and sent someone to meet Prindle in Richfield.
Save a Fox works to protect domestic foxes and to rescue them from fur mills. It’s the largest fox rescue in the nation, according to founder and social media manager Mikayla Raines.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve had a lost fox in Minnesota brought to us,” she said.
Owning a fox in Minnesota doesn’t require a special license from the state, as long as you buy from a licensed breeder or seller, Raines said. Some cities do have regulations.
Save a Fox helps place rescued foxes in adoptive homes, but the organization is up front with people that owning a fox isn’t like having a cat or a dog.
“They don’t potty train,” she said. “You can’t keep them inside like a cat or a dog because they’ll pee on everything. They’ll destroy their furniture.”
Plus, foxes are “very potent smelling,” Raines said, and they need outdoor enclosures with both a top and a bottom because they’re “escape artists.”
The fox Prindle found, named Akela, was of the red fox species but of the white marble color, according to Raines.
Akela’s story had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner over the weekend. The Coon Rapids Police Department posted about the lost fox on social media, and a friend of the owners saw it.
The fox belonged to Veronica Amenrud, of Andover, and her boyfriend, who have had Akela about a year. He escaped overnight, according to Amenrud.
“We were just grateful he was safe and alive!” she wrote in a message to ABC Newspapers.
The couple picked up Akela in Faribault Sunday, April 19.
“The fox was super excited to see its family,” Raines said. “Foxes really bond to their owners.”
Akela, who loves looking out the car window, enjoyed the ride home and is doing just fine now, according to Amenrud.
And Prindle will tell the story for years.
“This was definitely one of the most memorable calls I’ve had,” he said. “Not may people can say I’ve had a fox jump in the backseat of my car.”
