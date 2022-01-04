The city of Coon Rapids is one step closer to getting its new fire station.
The City Council Dec. 21 ordered the advertisement for bids for the new Fire Station No. 3, to be built at the old Cook Ice Arena site, 3150 111th Ave. NW. Current estimates predict the project to cost as much as $15 million.
Bids will be presented to the council Feb. 15.
“That does not commit the city or council to anything, that just provides opportunity to get those prices back and take that to the next step,” Quinn Hutson, of CNH Architects, said.
The council also accepted project plans and specifications, which CNH Architects completed with input from the project management team.
The council approved the architectural agreement with CNH in June and the final plat for the station in November.
The city budgeted $13 million for the project in the 2022 budget. Additional funding, if necessary, will be worked into the 2023 budget.
Hutson said the firm focused on two goals when drawing up plans: firefighter health and meeting the city’s needs now and in the future.
CNH focused on toxin removal, cancer prevention, physical fitness and mental health tools to aid in the health of firefighters, Hutson said.
CNH also wanted to make sure the new station would last a long time.
Hutson said the company looked into using sustainable materials to cut down on energy costs for the city where possible.
“[The building] wisely uses its resources for the city,” he said.
Additionally, the new station will allow for more firefighter training.
“It’s exciting bringing that piece to the process as well,” Hutson said.
The city split the 7.82-acre lot at 111th Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard into a 4.57-acre lot and a 3.25-acre lot. The fire station will be on the larger lot. The remaining 3.25 acres are reserved for future development.
The 32,047-square-foot fire station will have administrative space on its first floor. The second floor will include a training room and storage space. The third floor will have a hose tower and a control room.
The plat includes 23 parking spaces, 18 for firefighters and five for guests. There will be three driveways, two from 111th Avenue and one from Mississippi Boulevard.
Council Member Kari Rehrauer called the project an investment in the city’s fire responder and essential services.
“It is a project that will meet our needs for a very long period of time,” Rehrauer said.
Construction is expected to begin this year.
