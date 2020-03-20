The Coon Rapids City Council unanimously approved the final plat for the second addition of the Port Riverwalk development March 17.
The second addition, consistent with the preliminary plat, has 42 lots, 16 on Avocet Street, nine on Bluebird Street and 17 north of 100th Avenue.
Any remaining parts of Port Riverwalk are currently platted as outlots.
“It’s very exciting to see something start there, and hopefully there will be more there and a whole lot of showcased homes people can go check out,” Council Member Jennifer Geisler said.
The council approved the first addition in November. That portion of the project consists of 29 lots.
The developer will pay $84,000 in park dedication fees, $2,000 for each of the 42 lots in the second addition. The overall park dedication fee for the project will be $272,000 for the planned total of 136 lots.
The 43-acre Port Riverwalk preliminary plat was approved April 2, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.