Coon Rapids residents will be able to unite online during the city’s virtual Night to Unite event next week.
The Coon Rapids Police Department will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 6.
“Our officers have always looked forward to going out into the community, you know, to talk with the residents,” Community Outreach Specialist Carey Strouse said.
Police and firefighters will host virtual tours, demonstrations and a live question-and-answer period online. The schedule includes an opportunity to get to know the department and its officers, a tour of a squad car and fire truck, a K-9 demonstration and trivia questions, according to the Police Department.
Residents who submit questions to the command staff about the Police Department will have a chance to receive prizes, Strouse said.
All events will be streamed online on the Coon Rapids Police Department’s Facebook page.
The virtual event helps protect community members and officers by avoiding large, in-person groups during a pandemic, Strouse said.
“We are very thankful for this supportive community that we have, and we are here — we will always be here, and we look forward to being back in person very soon,” Strouse said.
