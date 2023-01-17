Two newly-elected, first-time council members took the oath of office at the start of Coon Rapids City Council’s first meeting of the year Jan. 3, while incumbent Mayor Jerry Koch was sworn in for a third, four-year term.
City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier administered the oath of office to Sean Novack, the new Ward 3 council member, and Brian Armstrong, who was elected in Ward 5 at the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. They will serve four-year terms.
Novack, who graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1989, has lived most of his life in Coon Rapids. For the past five years he has owned and operated Templar Firearms Training in an office located on Coon Rapids Boulevard. He is treasurer of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the Coon Rapids Safety Commission.
Armstrong, a long-time resident of Coon Rapids, has been president of Commercial Collectors Inc. since 2007, served 14 years as a captain of the Coon Rapids Police Reserves (2001-2015) and is a past member of the Coon Rapids Lions Club. He received associate in arts degrees in business from both Anoka-Ramsey Community and Anoka Technical colleges.
Koch was first elected mayor in 2014 after serving as Ward 4 council member since late 2011 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of then-Council Member Joe Sidoti, who moved out of state. Koch was elected Ward 4 council member in 2012.
A real estate broker/agent, Koch is in his fourth year as president of the North Metro Mayors Association and as mayor, he also represents the city on the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council and Minnesota Metro North Tourism Board.
He is a long-time member of both the Coon Rapids Rotary Club and the Coon Rapids Snowflake Association.
As part of the organizational meeting, the council made appointments to its various citizen boards and commissions and named its chairpersons.
But all of them have vacancies, except the Planning Commission, and as many as eight on the Arts Commission, prompting Koch to encourage residents to apply for open spots.
Application forms can be found on the city website and residents can rank the commissions on which they would like to serve.
“We depend on their work,” Koch said.
For the first time, the council adopted 2023 work plans submitted by the commissions as well as a resolution putting in place rules for the operation of commissions, board and committees.
The resolution addresses meeting absences and advance notification, process to fill vacancies, conflict of issue situations, acceptance of gifts and how commissioners should treat applicants, staff, consultants, fellow commissioners, council members and the general public.
Under the resolution, any commissioner can be removed from office by a simple majority vote of the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.