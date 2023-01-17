Two newly-elected, first-time council members took the oath of office at the start of Coon Rapids City Council’s first meeting of the year Jan. 3, while incumbent Mayor Jerry Koch was sworn in for a third, four-year term.

City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier administered the oath of office to Sean Novack, the new Ward 3 council member, and Brian Armstrong, who was elected in Ward 5 at the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. They will serve four-year terms.

