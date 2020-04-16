The Coon Rapids City Council approved a few construction projects April 7, including the Coon Rapids side of a joint University Avenue reconstruction project with Blaine.
The project is 900 feet of University Avenue starting north of 125th Lane to the end of University.
Council members approved the following assessment rates for properties along the project: $27 per front foot multifamily units, $54 per front foot for commercial properties and $69 per front foot for industrial properties as well as a $2,134 rate for single-family residences.
There are 20 town homes and condominium properties that will be assessed $903 each, according to city documents.
Blaine is expected to award the contract for its portion of the work in early June. Construction is slated for June to August.
The project is estimated to cost $447,000 total, with Coon Rapids paying $245,000. Of that, $176,000 will come from the street reconstruction fund, $60,000 from the water system maintenance fund and the final $18,000 from assessments.
Coon Rapids is expecting to pay more than Blaine in the project, largely due to expenses related water utility work, which includes hydrants and gate valves on the Coon Rapids side of the road.
Port Riverwalk, trails
Council members awarded the contract for phase two of the Port Riverwalk housing development.
The city received five bids in response to advertisements place Feb. 28 and March 6. Northern Lines Contracting Inc. was the lowest of the bids received March 20 with a bid of about $2.88 million.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was just over $2.9 million.
Port Riverwalk is a development of town homes on land generally between Egret Boulevard and Avocet Street.
The council also awarded a contract for reconstructing various trails. The project includes a sidewalk-to-trail conversion between Crooked Lake Boulevard and Dahlia Street, trail reconstruction in Wintercrest Park and reconstruction of park and neighborhood trails in Woodcrest Park, according to city documents.
The city received nine bids and awarded the contract to T.A. Schifsky & Sons Inc., which bid $130,351. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $167,295. Including 20% for construction administration and inspections brings to total estimate to $156,421.
