For Coon Rapids Mayor incumbent Jerry Koch is facing a challenge from Sharon Compton.
Jerry Koch
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent Coon Rapids?
I’m a lifelong resident, and my community and industry involvement runs deep; over the years I have been the president or board chairman of: St. Paul Area Association of REALTORS, Regional Multiple Listing Service, Anoka-Ramsey Community College Foundation, Cubmaster for Pack 524, others. I am currently the president of the North Metro Mayors Association and the Coon Rapids Rotary Club. I also serve as vice president of the Twin Cities Gateway Visitor’s Bureau, serve on the board of the Community Strength Foundation, and the board of Youth First. We kicked off our first ever tree-lighting celebration in 2021 and the first of what are now annual Coon Rapids High School all-class reunions in 2022.
I understand how to run meetings, how to communicate clearly, how to lead, and am able to convene the right people involved to get the best outcome, and believe I serve effectively as mayor.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The redevelopment of Coon Rapids Boulevard has been ongoing for decades, and over the last several years we’ve final made some big headway. From new medical buildings to new homes, redevelopment of blighted spaces, and the ever-popular Splash Pad at the new Boulevard Park. We have more to do, but there is a lot going in the right direction.
We have forged great relationships with our commercial and industrial sector, and we have seen many business expansions and new businesses coming into Coon Rapids. Our housing programs have been the impetus for millions of dollars of home improvements in our older housing stock, and we have made the necessary investments to keep critical city infrastructure in top shape.
We want residents and business owners to be excited to call Coon Rapids their home; to be able to call us partners in their success, and we want people to be proud of their city.
Coon Rapids has first-class police and fire departments that are the envy of other communities. We have great staff working hard to keep things as they should be in Coon Rapids. Beautiful parks and trails, a vital and active senior center. And we can and should continue to do better.
Sharon Compton
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I personally care about all the people of Coon Rapids. Small family businesses and individual needs are my concern. I have worked with the Elderly, Disabled and Mentally Ill for years. I also worked for a land developer and understand the importance of moving the city forward but am extremely concerned that big business will crush or stifle the small entrepreneur.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The city has 279 pages of ordinances. Many of these are old and outdated for the times we are living in. Coon Rapids has a lot to offer people as far as parks and shopping. Then you read the ordinances and suddenly we are living in bondage.
The tax paying citizens of Coon Rapids are over regulated. Take time to read the ordinances and it will shock you. We need to stop adding more ordinances.
