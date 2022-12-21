BROOKLYN CENTER - After shooting at police officers during a Brooklyn Center car chase, two 18-year-olds were and arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, and Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, were both charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
According to the Hennepin County Jail roster, both men remain in police custody. Their bail for the attempted murder charge was set at $500,000.
According to the criminal complaint: Brooklyn Center Police Officers and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment near Emerson Avenue North and 57th Avenue North at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
An adult victim of the burglary reported that the individuals had entered his apartment and stolen a PlayStation console, cash and other property. The victim identified Collins and Davenport as two of the burglars, the complaint states.
Arriving law enforcement officers were told the suspects were leaving the scene in a Ford Fusion. An officer driving a marked squad car responded to the scene and saw the vehicle fleeing east on 57th at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle ran multiple stop signs and turned south down an unidentified street, court documents state. Continuing the pursuit, the officer activated their lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Bryant Avenue North and 53rd Avenue. The fleeing car continued to drive erratically, and near 51st and Aldrich avenues, the officer heard multiple gunshots fired from the vehicle.
Near I-94 and Lowry, another volley of gunshots came from the vehicle, striking “the middle of the victim officer’s windshield, sending glass and debris into the squad,” according to the criminal complaint. “Shortly thereafter, the deputy discontinued the pursuit and pulled over in order to check on the well-being of his K-9 partner in the back of the squad.”
The vehicle continued to flee and law enforcement lost contact with the vehicle.
Investigators reported that they found five spent .45-caliber shell casings near Aldrich and 51st Avenue, and 19 spent 9mm shell casings near I-94 and Lowry.
Later that day, using cellphone data, detectives located Davenport at his girlfriend’s home in Coon Rapids.
Officers arrested him as he left the home as a passenger in a vehicle. At the time of his arrest, officers found a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun with an extended clip under his seat.
Officers later found the Ford Fusion, which Davenport owned, abandoned in Minneapolis near South High School. DNA evidence tied Davenport to the vehicle. Davenport denied knowledge of the burglary after his arrest.
Investigators found that Collin’s girlfriend lived in an apartment near South High School. Law enforcement staked out the apartment on Sept. 16 and arrested Collins as he exited with a group of individuals.
Officers executed a search warrant on the apartment and found several handguns and the stolen PlayStation console. Other firearms believed to be used in the incident were later recovered at a St. Paul recording studio.
Collins told investigators he did not have knowledge of a burglary, and did not know anyone who drove a Ford Fusion.
