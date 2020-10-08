Coon Rapids won’t raise its levy by more than 1% for 2021, in light of the challenges faced by residents this year.
The City Council set the preliminary levy at almost $29.7 million, a 0.89% increase over the previous year’s levy, according to city documents.
“A lot of us were very concerned that this would be a very tough year for a lot of people, and we didn’t want to go and raise the levy significantly in a year where people are going to have trouble,” Council Member Wade Demmer said
The goal was to keep the levy as flat as possible without cutting services, Demmer said.
With the small increase the city may hire additional police and firefighters due to the increase in volume of medical-related calls, according to Demmer.
Depending on if and when that staff is hired, the full amount may be reduced, according to Demmer.
The council approved the preliminary last month and set a public comment period on the budget for Dec. 1.
The preliminary levy sets the maximum levy amount. The final levy may go down but cannot be raised.
