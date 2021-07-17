Following the lead of neighboring cities in Anoka County, the city of Coon Rapids introduced an ordinance July 6 to ban targeted picketing citywide.
The ordinance defines targeted picketing as nonconsensual marching, standing or patrolling directed at a specific residential building in a way that either affects occupants’ safety or their ability to get in or out of the residence. The charge for violating the proposed ordinance is a misdemeanor.
The cities of Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Ramsey, St. Francis, Spring Lake Park and several others in the metro area have approved similar measures.
Last year Hugo passed a targeted picketing ordinance after Bob Kroll, the former president of the Minneapolis police union, had protesters outside his home. Since then, numerous cities have followed suit. Similar ordinances have held up in courts when challenged.
The council discussed the measure at work sessions in June.
The proposed ordinance states that Coon Rapids residents have other opportunities to exercise their 1st Amendment rights without engaging in targeted picketing.
The council will vote on the ordinance July 20.
