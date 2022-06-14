Coon Rapids High School Senior Class Speaker Dmarzhay Johnson revs up the crowd at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Coon Rapids High School seniors celebrate their graduation with shouts, tossed caps and red and white streamers Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Coon Rapids High School Master of Ceremonies - Senior Representative Ta’Nayiah Hampton stands on stage during the National Anthem, sung by the Choir Concert Ensemble at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The Coon Rapids High School senior class walks up the ramp to receive their diplomas at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
A Coon Rapids High School senior receives her diploma at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
Coon Rapids High School Senior Class Speaker Dmarzhay Johnson revs up the crowd at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
Coon Rapids High School seniors celebrate their graduation with shouts, tossed caps and red and white streamers Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
Coon Rapids High School seniors line up to receive their diplomas at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
A Coon Rapids High School senior gets a hug and his diploma at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
A Coon Rapids High School graduating senior waves to friends Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
Coon Rapids High School Master of Ceremonies - Senior Representative Ta’Nayiah Hampton stands on stage during the National Anthem, sung by the Choir Concert Ensemble at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
A Coon Rapids High School band member plays before the graduation ceremony starts Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
MARK TROCKMAN
The Coon Rapids High School senior class walks up the ramp to receive their diplomas at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
In his first year as principal of Coon Rapids High School, John Pena set a theme that came full circle as the Class of 2022 celebrated with a commencement ceremony Sunday, June 5 at Mariucci Arena on campus of the University of Minnesota.
Just like at the start of the school year, Pena encouraged the high school’s 472 graduates to “be the one” to have an idea of what success looks like, take risks and take accountability.
“You are the definition of success,” Pena said.
Ta’Nayiah Hampton, Student Council president of the, served as master of ceremonies.
“We are here in celebration of all of the hard work we have put in for all of these years,” Hampton said. “Today we will walk across this stage and take one step closer to a new chapter in our lives. After today we will no longer be high school students. We will be high school graduates.”
Student speakers Emmett Comstock, Dmarzhay Johnson and Shacheyanna Johnson spoke about their dreams, goals and how they overcame adversity.
“It seems like every year of high school a new, historic event took place and yet we made it through all of them and are sitting here today as the graduating class of 2022,” Comstock said. “From facing these challenges we learned to speak up about injustices and take action.”
Shacheyanna Johnson lost both her mother and father by the time she was 11 years old and struggled with a stutter impairment and two learning disabilities.
“Bad things happen, all the time in fact,” Johnson said. “The social and personal upheaval of the past few years is enough proof. But ultimately it’s our choice as individuals if we wish to be the byproduct of the situation we were put in. Based on our own personal outlook and how we react to it, our placement in life can turn out for the better. Like most of us, I did not get this far on my own.”
She gave credit to her adoptive mother, the paraprofessional who helped her learn to read in fourth grade, her teachers and church community.
“I am proof that success requires your own internal drive, but also the love and care of your own personal village,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.