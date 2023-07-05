The city of Coon Rapids has received $1 million in state funding toward the cost of upgrading the Highway 610 and East River Road interchange from partial to full by adding two new ramps.

The money was tucked into the transportation bill approved by the 2023 Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.

  

