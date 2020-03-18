The Coon Rapids City Council unanimously denied a massage enterprise license due to improper licensing and potential ties to prostitution March 4.
The applicant, Weijun Zhang, appeared to have ties to a Maplewood business listed on rubmaps.com, a website used for soliciting prostitution, City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier said.
Dongfa Zhou, Zhang’s attorney, said rubmaps.com is a website similar to Yelp, in which customers leave comments on businesses. The businesses do not advertise themselves on the webiste, Zhou said.
There is only one review on the webiste for the Maplewood business, Zhou said. The review stated there were no sexual services provided by his massage therapist, according to Zhou.
“If this customer wanted to go find something, he couldn’t get any,” Zhou told the council.
“This is a clear sign that this massage business ... did not have the bad reputation on it.”
But Zhang was unable to provide a current address and two references, which city code requires.
“This is not a valid application,” Council Member Jennifer Geisler said. “This does not meet the criteria. This does not meet the code. (The license) just can’t be given out.”
Council Member Brad Johnson pointed out that Maplewood and Coon Rapids have similar criteria for massage licenses. Both require the applicant be licensed through an accredited program.
The program Zhang listed was unaccredited, Johnson said.
Lenzmeier said Maplewood has different standards for what an accredited program is, so Zhang was licensed in Maplewood, where he worked for a short time.
“The program he went to may fit their criteria, it just does not fit here,” Lenzmeier said.
The City Clerk’s office had already denied Zhang a massage therapy license.
“You do not have to hold a massage therapy license yourself in order to be licensed as a massage enterprise, but you must employ someone who does,” Lenzmeier said.
Mayor Jerry Koch commended Zhou’s defense of Zhang, but he said the city couldn’t issue the enterprise license without a massage therapist license, which Zhang does not have.
“We don’t have a massage therapist there right now, so we’re kind of stuck,” Koch said.
The city also found Zhang to have connections to Julia Wang, an owner of numerous massage parlors in the metro area.
“Her name was part of the reason we revoked the license — the connection to illegal sexual activity at her locations,” Lenzmeier said.
Wang applied for a massage therapy business license in Fridley in 2018 but was told to withdraw the application last year due to falsification of information on her license application, which violates city code.
Wang had many licenses revoked in the metro area following alleged instances of prostitution in her parlors, and she was found to be hiring unlicensed employees.
The Fridley City Council adopted a moratorium on massage therapy businesses March 25, 2019, so it could amend city code to avoid future problems. Fridley amended its code Sept. 4.
The Coon Rapids denial won’t prevent Zhang from being able to reapply in the future. Geisler said if Zhang can provide the information required, the city can consider a new application in the future.
