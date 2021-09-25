The Coon Rapids City Council recently approved a site plan for a two-story, 12,300-square-foot medical office building near Kwik Trip on Springbrook Drive.
The council unanimously approved the site plan with conditions Sept. 14.
The 1.9-acre site, at the corner of Holly Street and Springbrook Drive, is currently undeveloped, Planner Scott Harlicker said.
The building will share an access from Springbrook Drive with Kwik Trip.
“They’ll be adding a second access off of Holly Street,” Harlicker said.
The developer will add sidewalks along both Holly Street and Springbrook Drive, he said.
The proposed building has 44 planned parking spaces, three more than required, and would meet all setback requirements.
The applicant requested design flexibility for floor-to-area ratio and percentage of ground-floor glass windows facing the street. Floor-to-area ratio refers to the total amount of floor space in a building compared to the size of the lot.
The site plan includes a floor-to-area ratio of .14, which is much smaller than the required .6. If the applicant met the .6 ratio, the building would need to be 49,646 square feet with 165 parking spaces, which the site cannot accommodate, according to the council agenda packet.
The intent of the .6 floor-to-area ratio, commonly referred to as FAR, was to encourage covering more of the parcels, but the high requirement isn’t easy to meet, Harlicker said.
“I don’t know that there’s any building in the city that reaches that level of density per square footage,” he said.
The city requires street level floors facing Springbrook Drive to be 60% glass, but the applicant proposed 33.4% because the building’s design limits where windows can be placed, Harlicker said.
“One of the reasons for that — there’s a couple — is the way building is constructed ... as well as the interior layout of the building with restrooms on this side and also the need for privacy for the office ... rooms along this side of the building,” he said.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler deemed the flexibility requests warranted because medical exam rooms with large windows would be off putting.
Council Member Brad Johnson agreed.
“In light of the use, in light of the location, in light of all of those things, I think this is really a nice project to go into the neighborhood,” Johnson said. “And I support the flexibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.