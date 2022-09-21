A 7.5%preliminary tax levy increase for 2023 was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 6.
The $33,314,830 citywide levy includes $26,391,047 for the general fund, $4,893,783 for debt service and $2,030,000 for capital projects. The 2022 citywide levy totaled $30,990,539.
But the increase is less than the proposed $33,798,845 levy, a 9.06% jump, staff had presented at the council’s budget work session Aug. 23.
The council shaved $484,015 from the levy, including $405,025 from the general fund.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel said the council eliminated a vacant position in the building inspection department, reduced staff travel and training costs and won’t automatically fill positions as they become vacant during the year.
In addition, the council cut back on its allocation to Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 for community education programs by 50 percent, Stemwedel said.
Debt service costs have also been pared by using adequate fund balances and reserves to make a portion of principal and interest payments on three outstanding general obligation bond issues, Stemwedel said.
The increase in the general fund levy, which pays for the general operations of the city, is largely due to inflation impacting wages, fuel, utilities and supplies as well as workers compensation.
For example, fuel costs have gone up $110,000 and utilities have seen a $215,000 spike, and inaction by the Minnesota Legislature at its 2022 session resulted in the city losing $1.176 million in local government aid it had received in 2022, Stemwedel said.
“It has been a challenging year,” he said.
The council will adopt the final tax levy and 2023 budget following a public hearing at its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting after parcel specific notices are sent to property owners by Anoka County in mid-November, according to Finance Director Ashley Hansen. This levy can be reduced before final certification but can’t raised.
The tax base has increased a lot in the past year and there is a lot of construction right now, but an increase is needed, Mayor Jerry Koch said.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak said the council had worked to reduce the levy increase, but it was still a little too high.
“I don’t think our work is done,” he said.
A $725,000 preliminary tax levy for 2023, the same as this year, was approved by the Coon Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority at its Sept. 6 meeting, which followed the council session. The HRA comprises the seven members of the city council.
