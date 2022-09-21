A 7.5%preliminary tax levy increase for 2023 was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 6.

The $33,314,830 citywide levy includes $26,391,047 for the general fund, $4,893,783 for debt service and $2,030,000 for capital projects. The 2022 citywide levy totaled $30,990,539.

