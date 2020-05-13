The Coon Rapids City Council awarded bids for approximately $10.4 million in street reconstruction projects May 5.
The council approved reconstruction on 2.6 miles of residential streets around the city. The improvements will include replacing damaged curbs and gutters, sidewalk improvements, replacing water main pipes and hydrants, repairs to sewer systems and LED upgrades to city-owned street lights, according to city documents.
Improvements are slated for portions of 111th Avenue, Avocet Street, 109th Lane, Xeon Street, 109th Avenue, 108th Lane, Norway Street, 107th Lane, Kumquat Street, 99th Avenue, 97th Avenue, Yellowpine Drive, 89th Avenue and 86th Avenue.
The contract was awarded to Northdale Construction Company, Inc. with the lowest bid of $4.43 million. That was below the engineer’s estimate of approximately $5.1 million. The project is slated to begin mid-May and be finished in October.
Including contingency, engineering, administration and other costs, the project is estimated to cost a total of $5.3 million. $772,381 of that is anticipated to be assessed to benefiting properties.
There are 212 single-family homes, one residential apartment, two city-owned properties, 285 townhomes or condominiums, two commercial properties and one school property to be assessed in the project.
Single-family homes will be assessed at $2,134. Multifamily homes will be assessed at $27 per front foot. Commercial properties will be assessed at $54 per foot and industrial properties at $69 per foot, according to city documents.
State aid street reconstructions
Council members also approved the reconstruction of approximately 2.1 miles of Municipal State Aid streets and 0.2 miles of local streets. This project includes Riverdale Drive from the western city limit to Northdale Boulevard, Northdale Boulevard from Riverdale Drive to Round Lake Boulevard, Crooked Lake Boulevard from Gladiola Street to approximately 500 feet north of Northdale Boulevard, Crooked Lake Boulevard Service Road from 121st Avenue to 119th Avenue, and 113th Avenue from Coon Rapids Boulevard to Crooked Lake Boulevard.
Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC was awarded the contract with a bid of $4.1 million. That was below the $4.7 million engineer’s estimate. The city adds 20% for contingency, administration and other costs, which brings the total cost to almost $5 million. Assessed properties will pay for $545,064 of that total.
Assessed properties include 32 single-family homes, two residential apartments, six city-owned properties, 43 townhome or condominium properties, 10 commercial properties and two school properties.
Single-family homes will be assessed at $2,134. Multifamily homes will be assessed at $27 per front foot. Commercial properties will be assessed at $54 per front foot, and industrial properties will be assessed $69 per front foot.
Avocet emergency reconstruction
An emergency mill and overlay also was approved by the council. Approximately 450 feet of Avocet Street, from Main Street to 133rd Avenue, will be milled and overlayed.
T.A. Schifsky & Sons was awarded the contract with a bid of $146,665. That was below the $166,150 engineer’s estimate. No properties will be assessed for the project.
The street was constructed in the early 2000s and deteriorated quickly and unexpectedly, according to council documents. The potholes in the street are shallow, which means they are difficult to effectively patch, according to council documents.
