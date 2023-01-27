A 2023 water rate increase of 18.3% was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Jan. 17.
But rather than an across-the-board hike, the council approved changes to the rate structure as well as amounts.
Coon Rapids Finance Director Ashley Hansen said the water utility is a self-sustaining, enterprise fund where revenues from quarterly charges pay expenses, not property taxes, and a rate increase is needed to deal with inflation as well as pay for capital projects to maintain and replace the city’s aging water infrastructure.
Indeed, over the next 10 years, 2023 through 2032, there is an estimated $77.4 million in capital costs needed for the water system, including $7.8 million this year, Hansen said.
This year’s capital improvements include constructing a new water tower at Foley and Coon Rapids boulevards to replace the existing tower on Foley near Northdale Boulevard, for which the council approved plans and specifications as well as ordering bids Jan. 17.
Other big ticket capital projects in the 2023 water fund budget are $1.7 million for water system infrastructure upgrades on Northdale Boulevard, $1.64 million to replace water meters, part of a four-year project, and $800,000 for the city wells and pumps rehabilitation program.
Ehlers, the city’s financial advisor, was hired to do a utility rate analysis to determine if there are sufficient funds to pay for operations and capital improvements over the next 10 years and based on the results, an overall 18.3% increase in the water fund rates has been recommended.
In her presentation to the council, Hansen said the base fee (service charge) to cover fixed operating costs like salaries, utilities and supplies will increase from $16.75 to $21 per quarter for residential, commercial and industrial customers, while a new multiple-family housing per unit service charge ($7 per quarter) has been put in place to replace the account base fee.
“The increases will cover 100% of the fixed costs,” Hansen said.
In addition, for the residential user charges the beginning of tier II will be lowered from 20,001 gallons to 15,001 gallons and the start of tier III reduced from 80,001 gallons to 45,001 gallons with multi-family tiers scaled based on the number of units. For commercial/industrial customers, a new two-tier structure will be implemented to replace the single tier with tier II beginning at 600,001 gallons.
The rates per quarter per 1,000 gallons will also go up for residential, multi-family and commercial/industrial customers in all tiers.
The bottom line is a $35 increase a year for the average residential customer, $150 a year for a general commercial account using 300,000 gallons a quarter and a $1,250 annual increase for an industrial user generating 967,000 gallons of water a quarter.
The new rates will go into effect with the May 1 billing cycle. Hansen added that the Ehlers study included an analysis of the sewer fund, and there will be no increase in sewer rates for 2023.
Mayor Jerry Koch noted that the increases have not been taken lightly with the council having two work sessions on the proposals, one in October and the other in December.
Millions of dollars are needed for necessary upgrades to make sure the infrastructure is good, Koch said.
The action has to be taken so the city has a self-sustaining, quality water service, Council Member Jennifer Geisler said.
“This is the most responsible thing we can do to ensure we have reliable water service,” Council Member Brad Greskowiak said. “I have heard about other cities falling behind and I support what we need to do.”
