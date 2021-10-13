The city of Coon Rapids is looking to fill former Council Member Wade Demmer’s Ward 3 seat by its Nov. 3 meeting.
Demmer resigned, effective Sept. 30, because he moved out of his ward. His term is up Dec. 31, 2022. He wasn’t planning to run for reelection next year when his term was up, he said.
“That always felt like it could be somebody else’s turn,” Demmer said Sept. 24. “I guess it’s someone’s turn a little sooner.”
Demmer was first elected to the council in 2014.
The council will appoint a new member. State law requires a special election only if the term has two or more years left, Community Development Director Grant Fernelius said.
Applications are due to the city Oct. 18 by 4:30 p.m. View the application online at tinyurl.com/ru2ar2ph.
The council will interview candidates at a special work session Oct. 26.
The selected candidate will take office Nov. 3, and the term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Candidates must be at least 21 years old by Nov. 3, have lived in Ward 3 for at least 30 days, be eligible to vote in Minnesota and cannot hold any other elected office.
Ward 3 encompasses the southern middle and southwestern portions of Coon Rapids. To find out which ward you’re in, visit tinyurl.com/ehcry5m6.
