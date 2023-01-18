Coon Rapids will continue to provide no-fault, sewer back-up insurance coverage to homeowners.
It is part of the annual renewal of the property and liability insurance package through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. The Coon Rapids City Council approved at its Jan. 3 meeting for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Dec. 1, 2023.
The city’s premium cost for 2022-2023 is $19,337, Finance Director Ashley Hansen said The no-fault coverage supplements a homeowner’s personal insurance policy up to $10,000 per sewer back-up claim, no matter who is at fault, she said.
Without this policy, the city’s insurance would only pay the claim if it was determined to be the city’s negligence that caused the back-up.
In 2022, there were 20 claims under the no-fault policy, 17 of them the result of a Jan. 5, 2022 watermain break.
Coon Raids City Manager Matt Stemwedel said the watermain break took place in an older part of the city, but when water from a break gets into the sewer, it can cause a major problem. The city has tried to mitigate the issue in recent years with its sewer relining program.
Noting that the city’s policy only pays up to $10,000 in property damage, Council Member Jenny Geisler encouraged residents to get sewer back-up coverage as part of their homeowners’ policy, but she said it has to be purchased separately from the general coverage, so they should contact their insurance carrier.
