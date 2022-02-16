You are loved. You are enough. You are not alone.
It’s a message that the Coon Rapids concert choir shares with one another every Friday.
Now, it’s one it will share with educators across the state.
After submitting recordings to be judged alongside other schools across the state last summer, Coon Rapids was selected as the high school choir to perform at the Minnesota Music Educators Association Mid-Winter State Convention in Minneapolis Feb. 17.
Coon Rapids was chosen based on the skill of the choir, the message it conveys and its legacy of excellence.
“We are singing a 50-minute program centered on three messages we share every Friday in choir here at CRHS: You are loved. You are enough. You are not alone,” Coon Rapids Music Director Amy B. Johnson said. “We are singing in four languages with music that spans hundreds of years and includes content composed by some of our own students. It’s a diverse program, rich in meaning and musical depth. We are so excited to share it with our community and the state at large.”
The message is one that has evolved over time, trying to emphasize a tone of support, love and community for all involved.
“Around the year 2010, we noticed that students needed to hear words of love,” Johnson said. “It began by simply saying, ‘If you haven’t heard it yet this week, you are loved,’ every Friday at the end of class. Over time, students shared how much that meant to them and that they really needed it. This led to the addition of the other two phrases — you are enough, you are not alone. Those phrases were added in response to the growing mental health crisis we saw manifesting over time. As students became more inundated by the digital world of manufactured perfection, they forgot they could, and should, be human. In music, our humanity is what makes our music powerful, so we want to remind and encourage all our students to embrace their full self.”
The choir had several lead-in events to state, including clinics with composers Kyle Pederson and Jake Runestad, as well as multiple preview concerts, with the Northwest Suburban Conference Music Festival in between.
“The reaction has been so positive,” Johnson said. “It’s been incredible to learn from them and really get insights into their music we wouldn’t have had. The students were focused and so appreciative of their expertise. Lots of smiles, laughs, hard work and growth in both sessions!”
It has been an exciting year back together for students and staff, with the state performance a fitting reward for the choir’s commitment through unpredictability.
“What stands out to me is their dedication,” Johnson said. “These singers forged through a year of online, hybrid and partial personnel choir rehearsals last year. The spring before that, they were forced into a world of individual music-making with no collective experience. They stuck with it even through the hardest time to ever be a student in a performing ensemble. Their dedication has paid off in big ways this year. Their set is full of diverse sounds and difficulty as well as fun and pizzazz. They really dedicate themselves to every piece, and it’s incredible to witness. We are so excited to share our stories together.”
