By Peter Bodley
Contributing writer
Grant Fernelius, Coon Rapids’ community development director since 2015, taken a new job.
Fernelius started Feb. 6 as community and economic development director for the city of Plymouth. His last day in Coon Rapids was Feb. 1.
“He decided to pursue a great opportunity with the city of Plymouth,” Coon Rapids City Manager Matt Stemwedel said, who named Matt Brown, planning and development manager, as interim community development director.
Stemwedel said Fernelius did a terrific job during his eight years.
“His role was vital to the redevelopment of the Port Riverwalk area, the development of the Sherman Associates project at the Riverdale Station, the restructuring of the community development department and much more,” Stemwedel wrote in response to email questions.
“Grant was also involved in the community, which included being a member of the Coon Rapids Rotary Club and serving as its president during his tenure.”
In a press release, Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister said Fernelius will play a key role in helping shape Plymouth’s future development and guiding the revitalization of aging commercial areas as the city reaches full build-out.
Fernelius came to Coon Rapids after 10 years as community development director in the city of New Brighton and before that overseeing housing programs in Fridley and Columbia Heights.
He has a bachelor’s degree in housing/community development from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University, St. Paul.
Coon Rapids has not yet started a search process for Fernelius’ permanent replacement.
The next community development director, like Fernelius, will need to have a strong commitment to engaging the community and working with businesses to move projects forward, Stemwedel wrote in the email.
The next director will also need to have strong skills in the area of redevelopment and how to sustain existing businesses in Coon Rapids as well as strong interpersonal and leadership skills to build relationships with the community, businesses, the city council and community development department, he wrote.
Brown is an 18-year veteran of the Coon Rapids community development department, coming to the city in 2005 as community development specialist before promotion to economic development coordinator in 2015. He was named planning and development manager in 2022.
He earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa.
The Coon Rapids community development department oversees planning and zoning, economic development and business, building permits and inspections, sustainability, housing programs and property maintenance, the city website states.
According to the 2020 Census, Plymouth is the seventh largest city in Minnesota with a population of 81,026, while Coon Rapids’ population is 63,599, making it the 15th biggest city in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.