The Coon Rapids City Council approved a budget amendment March 17 to account for additional costs to replace the Civic Center roof.
The original $1 million budget was set in mid-2019. Once actual bids came in, city staff realized that would be too low. Funds come from the facility construction fund.
The lowest bid came in at $1,057,220 from McPhillips Bros. Roofing Co. The additional funds are for $60,000 in consulting fees and a $30,000 contingency.
“We don’t want to come back for another five or 10 (thousand) or something else later,” Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
Himmer said the reason for the over-budget costs is the city’s prevailing wage policy, which requires contractors to pay their workers a certain wage. Regardless of the policy raising project costs, Council Member Brad Johnson said he was glad the city had the policy.
“When I think about the time and the circumstance that we’re in right now, I couldn’t be more proud to have a prevailing wage policy in the city of Coon Rapids,” Johnson said.
It’s possible to rebid the project or get a different kind of roof, Himmer said, if the council didn’t approve the budget increase.
“This gets us a roof with longevity to it,” Himmer said. “It gets us the ability ... for solar and other items that exist.”
“It’s not a typical building, and there are limitations,” Himmer said.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak worried that with COVID-19 prevention efforts postponing and canceling events, there may be issues getting the new roof on time as well.
“Is this a good time to be undertaking a project of this magnitude?” Greskowiak asked. “Or should we defer this maintenance and make sure we just focus on core public services?”
Himmer said the Civic Center has deferred this project long enough.
“If we don’t do this project now, we’re just going to be spending money putting patches up,” Himmer said.
Mayor Jerry Koch agreed.
“I think we just need to get the roof done,” Koch said.
The budget amendment and contract with McPhillips Bros. Roofing Co. passed unanimously.
