The city of Coon Rapids will reconstruct about five miles of residential streets this year under two separate projects.
The City Council approved plans Feb. 18. The project is estimated to cost the city around $11.2 million. Bids will be advertised in March and April and results will be presented to the council May 5.
The improvements will cost single-family homes in those areas $2,134. Multifamily properties will pay $27 per front foot; commercial property owners will pay $54 per front foot; and industrial property owners will pay $69 per front foot.
The City Council approved an increase in assessment costs Dec. 17. The costs are up 3.11% over last year to reflect construction standards and cost changes, Public Works Director Tim Himmer told the council Oct. 1. That one-time rate increase is an update from the previous assessment policy adopted in 2006.
Council Member Wade Demmer said while street project costs take a financial toll on homeowners, they’re only done when roads absolutely need to be updated.
“We don’t just fix streets early,” Demmer said. “We only fix them when they’re in pretty bad shape, and they’re costing more to repair than just fix.”
The streets included in this year’s reconstruction project were said to be in deficient or poor condition last spring, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
“We also work very closely with our public works maintenance crews, and we found out where they’re spending the most time patching potholes, and that’s where we go,” Hansen said.
The streets included in the projects will be resurfaced with two layers of new pavement after being torn up.
Asphalt surfacing thickness is now 3 inches, compared to the previous 2-inch requirement. The city will also use sod, rather than seed, for boulevard restoration.
Damaged curbs and gutters will also be replaced, along with watermain pipe valves and hydrants.
Watermain systems on Yellowpine Drive, 108th Avenue, 113th Avenue, 97th Avenue, 107th Lane, Norway Street, 108th Lane and Kumquat Street will be replaced during these projects.
Sidewalks and pedestrian curb ramps will be improved to follow Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Storm and sanitary sewers will be repaired or replaced where necessary.
City lights will be upgraded to LED fixtures.
Six-foot-wide sidewalks will be added to the following: 111th Avenue, the south side of 113th Avenue, the west side of Crooked Lake Boulevard, part of Avocet Street in front of Hamilton Elementary School as well as the north and west sides of Riverdale Drive and Northdale Boulevard.
Since 1994, 142 of the city’s 220 miles of road have been replaced, according to a presentation the city engineering department gave at an open house last fall.
Construction is expected to begin in May and go through October.
To see specific renovation locations on a city map, take the city’s survey and learn more about the project, visit tinyurl.com/yy8qcqfd.
