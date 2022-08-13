The site plan for a 43-unit, four-story apartment project was approved by the Coon Rapids City Council on a 5-2 vote Aug. 1

It will be constructed by Hornig Companies, based in Minneapolis, on 0.83 acres of vacant land at 4021 Coon Rapids Blvd., which is at the northeast corner of the boulevard and Blackfoot Street across the street from Mercy Hospital.

