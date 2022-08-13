The site plan for a 43-unit, four-story apartment project was approved by the Coon Rapids City Council on a 5-2 vote Aug. 1
It will be constructed by Hornig Companies, based in Minneapolis, on 0.83 acres of vacant land at 4021 Coon Rapids Blvd., which is at the northeast corner of the boulevard and Blackfoot Street across the street from Mercy Hospital.
City Planning and Development Manager Matt Brown said Hornig is now the owner of the former Loftus Centre apartment next door where it has done rehabilitation work.
The project is planned for 20 studio apartments, 19 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom apartments as well as several amenities, including a roof deck, community room, fitness room, barbecue area and other outdoor spaces.
However, because the property is located on Coon Rapids Boulevard, it has to meet standards set out in the city’s Coon Rapids Boulevard Framework Plan, which was approved in 2000, Brown explained. The site is located in Port Wellness, one of four ports created by the framework plan, and is subject to requirements of the Port Wellness Master Plan.
That impacts density and parking proposals of the site plan, which deviate from master plan standards, although flexibility is allowed for granting approval if other findings are met.
Under the site plan, the density is 51.4 units per acre, while the Port Wellness district has a 30 unit per acre cap, although the city’s comprehensive plan allows density of about 50 units per acre in this zoning district, according to Brown.
The developer proposes 64 parking spaces (25 of them in underground parking) or 1.49 spaces per unit, but 2.25 spaces are required by the master plan, Brown said. The surface lot has access from the existing parking lot next door, he said.
Brown recommended approval of the flexibility requests stating that the proposed density will result in efficiencies and there are significant site amenities, buffer and other elements to offset any negative impacts, while the proposed parking is necessary to respond to site conditions and will better integrate the uses.
In voting no on the site plan, Mayor Jerry Koch and Council Member Brad Greskowiak were concerned about parking issues; Greskowiak also questioned the density.
Greskowiak said that to meet the density spelled out in the master plan, the building should be reduced from four to three stories and if the council allowed the parking as proposed, maybe it should look at changing current ordinances.
After the council approved another apartment project a few years ago where parking had been an issue, the developer had to construct a new parking lot to increase capacity, Greskowiak said.
Koch, too, said the city had been “burned” by parking before and while he would vote no on the site plan, he was “thrilled” about the change of property ownership.
Bernadette Hornig, representing the developer, said she was very confident there would be more than adequate parking because of the ability to share parking with the adjacent apartment building, where there were vacant spaces.
Council Member Jennifer Geiser said that both Mercy Hospital and Anoka-Ramsey Community College will be excited by a new housing project close by for their workers.
“It’s great for the community and businesses,” Geisler said.
The project is right for the site and meets the standards for flexibility in the master plan, Geisler said.
Council Member Brad Johnson was not concerned about parking or density because the majority of units, studios and one-bedroom, will be for single renters, not families, he said.
“I like the project,” said Johnson, a comment echoed by Council Member Kari Rehrauer.
Council Member Pat Carlson was “so appreciative” of what the developer had done with the former Loftus Centre, he said.
Under previous ownership, there had been a lot of crime reported at the building, Carlson said in an interview after the meeting. “That’s not the case now,” he said.
The Coon Rapids Planning Commission, at its July meeting, had recommended approval of the site plan, also on a 5-2 vote.
