A partnership between the city of Coon Rapids and Xcel Energy has produced an energy action plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030 resulting in substantial energy costs avoided for the community.
The Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 unanimously approved the plan as well as a memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy for implementation over an 18-month period.
The council authorized the city’s participation in Xcel Partners in Energy Program in March 2022 through which cities are provided free service by the utility to develop an energy action plan and assistance in its implementation.
A 13-member energy action team was created and began work in April 2022 to identify a goal, focus areas and strategies for the plan, said Olivia Dorow Hovland, city sustainability planner.
The team was comprised of City Council members Kari Rehrauer and Jennifer Geisler and a representative each from the Coon Rapids Sustainability Commission, Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Anoka-Hennepin School District 11, city staff, Connexus Energy, Xcel, League of Women Voters ABC, CenterPoint Energy, Coon Rapids High School student Cardinal Earth Club, Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce and Mercy Hospital.
The focus areas approved by the council are energy efficiency and renewable energy, Dorow Hovland said.
However, a third focus area, electric vehicles, recommended by the action team and sustainability commission was left out of the final plan because the council at two work sessions, one in December 2022 and the other Feb. 14 could not reach consensus on that issue.
“This is a non-binding agreement with Xcel Energy which will provide free assistance for implementation over an 18-month period,” Dorow Hovland said.
According to the plan document’s vision, it will benefit the community as a whole including residents, business owners and visitors as well as infrastructure and institutions that support them.
“This plan creates financial savings while reducing the effects of climate change,” the document states.
Indeed, success of the plan can help the community avoid spending nearly $5 million, an estimate based on current energy savings at 2022 rates, on top of a business-as- usual scenario by 2030, Dorow Hovland said.
The memorandum of understanding spells out how Xcel will support Coon Rapids in achieving the goals of the plan and its two focus areas.
Under energy efficiency, a home energy squad will be created to support residential energy assessments and recommended projects, renter and homeowner outreach, communicate energy and utility program information, facilitate partnerships and meetings with chamber of commerce and other organizations, support city building and housing policies through connections with experts, outreach to underserved residents and support passive energy strategies by creating messaging and materials for the city to use as needed.
Renewable energy implementation outlined in the MOU calls for resident and business outreach, support of city policy and financial incentives by facilitating connection to other cities and experts and partnering with organizations to encourage renewable energy projects.
According to the MOU, Xcel will fund up to 150 hours of support for the energy efficiency focus area, 60 hours for renewable energy and 120 hours for project management.
In addition, Xcel will pay $2,450 in reimbursed expenses for printing and distribution of co-branded marketing materials, venue fees, food and other related costs associated with outreach and education.
Under the MOU, the city commits to providing coordination, tracking and outreach in both focus areas, plus making the plan document and implementation results available to the public and sharing progress on upcoming sustainability planning related to action plan activities.
Rehrauer gave “a huge thank you” to the action team participants and stakeholders for their time and energy spent in creation of the plan, which provides education, outreach and resources for residents and businesses in the community, she said.
Geisler said that while she was in favor of including electric vehicles as a focus area and hoped it would be added in the future, it was important to move the action plan forward now.
Mayor Jerry Koch said that “Energy efficiency and renewable energy are two most important focus areas right now.”
