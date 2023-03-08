A partnership between the city of Coon Rapids and Xcel Energy has produced an energy action plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030 resulting in substantial energy costs avoided for the community.

The Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 unanimously approved the plan as well as a memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy for implementation over an 18-month period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.