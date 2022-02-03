Forced into a last-minute lineup change, Coon Rapids not only survived, but thrived at the MCAA State Cheerleading Championships in St. Paul Jan. 29, finishing as the state runner-up.
“The team performed exceptionally well at state,” Coon Rapids head coach Tori Kezar said. “We had to rush to make adjustments to our routine with only one practice before the state competition due to a squad member not being able to perform last minute. Making so many quick changes was stressful for the kids, but they ended up putting on two of the best routines of the season.
“Watching this squad hit a perfect routine at state was the most incredible feeling as a coach. I am so proud of everything they have accomplished and overcome this season that led to them earning second place in the state.”
Coon Rapids has relied on, and excelled with, an experienced roster, one that has not taken for granted any opportunity to compete together this season.
“This year has been very bittersweet as eight of our 18 squad members are seniors,” Kezar said. “The seniors on the squad contribute so much strength and experience, which has allowed the team to perform at a high level this season. This season has also been special because of how little we were able to do last year due to the pandemic. The students, other coaches and I are simply grateful for the opportunity to perform and compete against other teams this year.”
Next up for Coon Rapids is the National High School Cheerleading Championships Feb. 11-13 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World in Orlando. Coon Rapids earned two bids at a regional competition in October.
“The students and their families have been working hard since then to fundraise for their trip to Nationals,” Kezar said. “We could not have done this without the incredible support we have received from the Coon Rapids community and various local organizations. The team is incredibly excited to compete against dozens of other squads from across the country on the big stage!”
