A season of new beginnings had an ending like no other.
The Coon Rapids competitive cheerleading team made history with a program-best ninth-place finish at the UCA Nationals High School Cheerleading Competition Feb. 10-12 in Orlando, Florida.
The Cardinals’ lineup of 15 athletes made the finals in their division of small varsity, co-ed non-tumbling.
“Unforgettable! They came out at Nationals with a fire, energy and drive like never before,” coach Jackie Evans said. “They knew this was their last competition performing as a team and they left it all out on the mat, putting out the best performances we’ve ever seen. They fully took hold of the moment, and you could feel their energy and want to make finals and put this program on the map nationally. As a coach, we were in awe and shed a few tears of pride watching them take the mat and rightfully earn their place as a top 10 team nationally. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it.”
“I’ve watched them compete for the last five months, but the energy and excitement they had taking the mat at Nationals radiated and was like no other,” coach Mesha Beyah said. “They gave it their all for one last performance as we didn’t know if we’d perform again in finals. Once they made it to finals, there was a sense of relief as this was the furthest they had ever come before and we as coaches were already so proud of them for making that happen. They cherished every moment at Nationals.”
It was a season that began with a new staff and several new faces in the lineup, yet quickly molded into something special.
“This team was full of firsts in many ways — new year, new coaches, half the team was new, new vision and goals set,” Evans said. “Change can be difficult, but this team adapted and pushed hard to meet these big goals. They stood out for their grit, strength and love for each other. This team, together, made history by pushing themselves like never before in pursuit of excellence, not only for themselves, but for the team as a whole and the entire community.”
“We took time to set up goals early on, and whenever we had rough moments, we’d take a moment to remember those goals and the steps needed to get there and remind the team they have what it takes,” Beyah said. “There was so much dedication and determination this season to make history as a new team and coaching staff that we put everything we had into our season.”
“Our team dynamic is special,” senior Chelsi Peterman said. “This team is actually like a family.”
“The fact that this year’s team is so big on communicating, listening, and being real with each other is what I feel makes us so special,” senior captain Darius Oats said. “The love that this team has for each athlete is just something that you don’t always get. I love this team.”
Coon Rapids thrived with a strong lineup and tight-knit bond, helping push the team to new heights.
“For it being my first year being a comp cheerleader, it’s been very surreal and amazing! So many memories with this team will forever be around with me and others,” Oats said. “Making history and being placed ninth in the country has a different feel to it, you’d just have to be there!”
“I only wish to have more time on the team,” Peterman said. “Getting top 10 in the nation was by far the cherry on top. It showed us that all of our effort, all of our blood, sweat and tears (literally) actually worked. I’m happy about it, I feel content and will look back on it and smile.”
“Being a part of the team this season has been a great experience — we became closer than any team I’ve been on and are like family,” senior captain Rachel Ketel said. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together, but our coaches believed in us and kept pushing us to be our best through all of it. Placing ninth made all of the time and effort we put into practices worth it, and I’m so proud to be part of a top 10 national team!”
