Coon Rapids City Council members approved about $7.2 million in bonding Sept. 15.
The money will go toward two street reconstruction projects and a new fire engine, according to city documents.
One project will reconstruct 2.6 miles of residential streets, largely in the eastern portion of Coon Rapids. It includes resurfacing roads, repairing curbs and replacing some valves and hydrants. It will also replace portions of the water main along 97th Avenue and Yellowpine Drive.
That project also includes work on 111th, 109th, 86th and 89th Avenues along with Avocet Street and streets in the Autumn Knolls Neighborhood, according to city documents.
The second project includes similar work in the northwestern portion of the city. A total of 2.3 miles will be repaired, the majority of that being Municipal State Aid streets.
That project includes work on 113th Avenue, Crooked Lake and Northdale Boulevards and Riverdale Drive.
Because some of the projects will also replace water mains, approximately $3.4 million of the project will come from water revenue bonds.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak took issue about how Coon Rapids was funding the projects.
“I’m concerned about our increasing debt level at the city,” Greskowiak said.
He specifically commented on funding for a fire truck — which was budgeted to be paid for by money in the capital equipment fund, not new debt, he said. He also pointed out the same was true for a new truck scheduled for 2021.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel explained the city had originally planned to purchase the truck with those funds, but during the budget process realized that one of the two trucks that need replacing would have to be paid for through bonding. Because interest rates are low currently, they decided to buy the truck this year with bonding.
“Given that, we thought it made sense to lock that in, in 2020 and then in 2021 pay cash — so to speak — for the other fire engine,” Stemwedel said.
Finance Director Francine Hanson pointed out that because the fire trucks had to be replaced back-to-back, the city couldn’t use existing fund balances to pay for both.
“On a normal basis, spreading them out maybe three to four years, we could potentially use some balances available,” Hanson said.
Stemwedel said that without the bonding, the city would had to either delay the truck or put it on the levy.
