Financial Consultant Nick Anhut shared good news with the Coon Rapids City Council July 19 on the sale of $20.13 million in general obligation bonds.

The lowest of 10 bids, 3.12%, from JP Morgan was favorable given the volatile bond market and rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve, Anhut, senior municipal advisor/vice president of Ehlers and Associates, the city’s financial advisor.

