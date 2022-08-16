Financial Consultant Nick Anhut shared good news with the Coon Rapids City Council July 19 on the sale of $20.13 million in general obligation bonds.
The lowest of 10 bids, 3.12%, from JP Morgan was favorable given the volatile bond market and rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve, Anhut, senior municipal advisor/vice president of Ehlers and Associates, the city’s financial advisor.
“The bidding was very competitive,” he said.
One factor in the low interest rate was the city’s bond rating, which was confirmed at Aa1, the second highest possible, by Moody’s Investors Service, the national bond rating agency, prior to the city going out for bids. The bond rating was based on the city’s financial health (robust reserve level and manageable debt burden), tax base and economy.
Ashley Hansen, city finance director, said that another factor was the reduction in the amount of the bond issue, originally pegged at $22.65 million when the city went out for bids.
That was achieved partly by using left-over proceeds from a 2021 bond issue, and JP Morgan paying a large amount of premium to reduce the principle payment on the bonds, Hansen said.
The bonds will finance street and water system improvements as well as a portion of the cost of new Fire Station 3, which is under construction on city property at 111th Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard with completion in June 2023.
Hansen said that $11 million in capital improvement bonds over 20 years are earmarked for the fire station project.
The fire station construction has a $15 million price tag, but the city is taking $3.5 million from its allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars as well as using cash on hand to pay for the balance.
The package also includes $6.585 million in improvement bonds over 15 years for the city’s share of the 2022 residential street reconstruction program plus water revenue bonds totaling around $5.1 million over 10 years for water system improvements done in concert with the street reconstruction and roof replacement work at the east and west water treatment plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.