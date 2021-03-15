The Coon Rapids Recycling Center is getting another upgrade to accommodate increased drop-offs of Styrofoam.
The Foam Recycling Coalition awarded the recycling center $50,000 to enhance its existing Styrofoam recycling program. The center is one of two in the state that accepts Styrofoam.
Slightly more than half the grant will go toward buying a forklift for the center, and the rest will be saved for any future Styrofoam recycling upgrades as they come up.
“The fork lift will make the process easier, faster and more flexible,” Recycling Coordinator Colleen Sinclair said.
The center relies on Public Works to do heavy lifting when it comes to unloading and loading pallets or bringing recyclables to or from semi trucks, but there’s no guarantee that equipment is available to the center to use, Sinclair said. The forklift will allow the center to operate more independently and efficiently, she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the recycling center has seen an uptick in drop-offs, according to Sinclair. That’s mostly due to people cleaning out their homes during the pandemic, she said.
Sinclair was excited to see people looking for environmentally friendly ways to get rid of their belongings, rather than throwing everything in the trash.
“Now people are asking, ‘What’s the best way (to get rid of stuff)?’” Sinclair said. “We’ve been flooded with phone calls and emails asking about items we accept.”
The grant allows the center to process food-grade Styrofoam — including cups, take-out containers and meat trays — by mixing it with regular Styrofoam at the center instead of baling the food-grade Styrofoam and shipping it away.
With so many people getting their restaurant meals to-go due to the pandemic, the option to recycle food-grade Styrofoam at the center helps keep those take-out containers out of landfills.
The center piloted the program in the fall to see if the mixing method would work, and Sinclair said the program “worked perfectly.”
Based on random surveys of customers, Sinclair said the center is seeing about 25 to 30 new customers a week.
In the past the center could only accept Styrofoam from Anoka County residents, but due to new funding from state Legislature last year the center can take Styrofoam from anyone in Minnesota, Sinclair said.
The City Council unanimously accepted the grant March 2.
“I just think it’s fabulous that our recycling center is looking for new ways to expand what we can recycle,” Council Member Jen Geisler told the council. “So if you’ve got that Styrofoam, take it to the recycling center.”
