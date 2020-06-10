After some debate the Coon Rapids City Council approved a resolution June 2 urging the state to allow businesses to reopen.
The city’s resolution was a modified version of the May 26 resolution passed by the Anoka County Board. While the council supported the principles behind the resolution, a handful of members were critical of the resolution itself.
Mayor Jerry Koch described the initial resolution as “just a letter encouraging things to move along.”
Council Member Jennifer Geisler took issue with the original resolution, calling it contradictory. She criticized it because it asked for Gov. Tim Walz to rescind his previous orders. She argued that by telling the governor to get rid of his previous restrictions on businesses the council would also be asking for the removal of measures put in place to protect and value human life, she said.
“I totally support doing everything that we can to help our businesses,” Geisler said. “We need to be doing as much as we can, but I’m not going to do it at the expense of the health of our residents.”
Koch pointed out the resolution encouraged the opening of businesses while following health and safety guidelines.
“We’re not really setting them up for the wild west,” Koch said.
Council Member Brad Johnson said he did support the county’s position in principal, but he had some issues with the specifics.
Johnson also said the resolution was political. He called the portion of the resolution declaring the council’s support for constitutional rights gratuitous, because every elected official had already taken an oath to uphold the Constitution.
“We all swore that oath,” Johnson said. “The governor swore that oath. It seems gratuitous to put it in here unless we’re trying to make this a political statement.”
Johnson also described the resolution as “full of loaded language.” Specifically he pointed out that while the order did result in loss of revenue and financial hardship, describing that as an undue loss was more a matter of opinion.
Ultimately the council gave unanimous approval to a modified version of the resolution. The most notable change was altering the resolution to ask Walz to allow the opening of places of public accommodations while following safety guidelines instead of requesting the governor revoke his previous orders.
