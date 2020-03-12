The Coon Rapids City Council has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a four-lot, single-family development called Pheasant Hollow near Hanson Boulevard and Highway 10.
The 40.5-acre site will be developed into four lots for single-family homes. Twelve single-family homes border the northern boundary of the site.
A vacant single-family home currently lies on the property, but it’s set to be torn down. The house can be reached via 21st Lane, but the access point will be closed once the site is developed.
The site that will be Pheasant Hollow, classified as a wetland, is within the floodplain of Coon Creek, which is at the south and southwest corners of the site. Property development will require floodplain mitigation. The developer has worked with the Coon Creek Watershed District to make a floodplain mitigation plan.
Council Member Wade Demmer expressed concern during the March 3 council meeting over one of the house lots bordering a wetland barrier. He asked if they’re allowed to build the house up to the wetlands barrier, as shown in site plans.
“Yes, you can build right up to any easement lines or that buffer line,” Public Works Director Tim Himmer told the council.
The city asked the developer to dedicate a 20-foot-wide trail easement at the northern boundary of the site to satisfy its park dedication fee. The developer came to a Planning Commission meeting Feb. 20 to say it would rather pay the $2,000-per-lot fee than dedicate the easement. At the March 3 council meeting, the plat was approved with the condition that the trail easement be provided.
Mayor Jerry Koch said the trail has been in discussion for years, but a timeline isn’t finalized yet.
“That will be another discussion for another day,” Koch said, referring to the trail easement.
“I think we need to preserve that as an option because if we don’t, we won’t have an ability to put a trail through there,” he said.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak echoed Koch’s comments.
“Councils before us, planners before us did envision a trail back there,” Greskowiak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.