The Coon Rapids City Council unanimously approved the 2023 property tax levy and budget Dec. 6 following a Truth in Taxation public hearing at which no one spoke.

The citywide tax levy totaling $33.314 million is 7.5% higher than the 2022 amount of $30.099 million, but at an August work session it was reduced by the council from the original staff proposal of a 9.06% levy hike.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.