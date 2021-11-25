The city of Coon Rapids is about to be a little brighter.
Residents can enter the 2021 holiday lights contest by Friday, Dec. 3, for a chance to win a cash prize. Enter online at tinyurl.com/pb43sch. Residents can also print out the form at tinyurl.com/4knpje6k and mail it to City Hall, 11155 Robinson Drive, or email it to mail@coonrapidsmn.gov.
Displays will be judged on overall impact, visual appeal, creativity and variety. Judging will take place by members of the Coon Rapids Arts Commission Dec. 9-12 from 5:30-10 p.m.
Coon Rapids residents are encouraged to participate and win one of four cash prizes in two different categories:
• Still property: Non-moving light display on a house, yard, fence, trees or any combination (75% of total light display is non-moving).
• Motion property: Moving light display on a house, yard, fence, trees or any combination (75% of total light display is moving).
Prizes in both categories are $100 for first place and $50 for second.
