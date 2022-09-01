SP Sam Anderson (Don Stoner Augsburg University).jpg

Coon Rapids graduate Sam Anderson was one of the most dominant athletes in Augsburg University history. The softball program’s all-time strikeout leader will be honored as part of the school’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s during a celebration Oct. 6. Photo by Don Stoner/Augsburg University

 Photo by Don Stoner/Augsburg University

The best of the best.

One of the top players in the school, conference and country during her time in college, 2015 Coon Rapids graduate Sam Anderson was named to the Augsburg University All-Decade Team for the past 10 years.

