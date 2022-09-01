The best of the best.
One of the top players in the school, conference and country during her time in college, 2015 Coon Rapids graduate Sam Anderson was named to the Augsburg University All-Decade Team for the past 10 years.
“I did not know what to expect when I got a message from Augsburg’s softball coach Mel (Melissa) Lee to call her,” Anderson said. “I was definitely surprised and did not know what to say. I felt really honored to be chosen.”
Anderson sought to make an impact upon starting at Augsburg, but never dreamed of the heights that would be reached.
Anderson was All-MIAC all four years, one of only 24 players to do so in conference history. Anderson pitched 624 career innings in 123 games (77 starts, 68 complete games) with a 50-40 record, 2.60 ERA, 13 shutouts and four saves. Anderson’s 623 career strikeouts are 276 more than the next highest pitcher in Augsburg history, fifth-most in MIAC history.
“I knew when I joined the team I wanted to make an impact on either my teammates and coaches or with the program at Augsburg,” Anderson said. “I did not imagine leaving a legacy like the one I left. I would have to recognize those that came before me and supported me throughout the four years, especially my teammates and coaches for trusting me in making sure I got the job done.”
Anderson built up a lengthy list of accolades and top memories at Augsburg. A few of the top ones came right away, and after graduating: proving a sense of belonging on the field right away, then seeing the next group of Auggies pick up where the team left off.
“So many come to my mind when I think about my time there, and even after with playing in the alumni games and seeing the next Auggie softball players take our place,” Anderson said. “I have two that stand out the most to me, and both were during my freshman season.
“The first one is from my first collegiate game and seeing the reactions after the game of my teammates, because during my debut I had 14 strikeouts in the game; and even though we lost 2-1, my teammates were so excited for me.
“The second game that pops out was down in Florida for our spring training games, and I had my whole family (parents, sister, cousins, grandparents and my aunt and uncle) come down from Minnesota to see a game. It was the last inning and the pitcher just changed due to the previous one loading the bases. I saw the first pitch and knew I needed to hit it because it was right where I love to hit the ball, low and slightly inside; as soon as I hit the ball I knew it was gone. That ball traveled 10 feet away from the men’s 10-foot high fence at 300 feet. It was my first collegiate home run, but also a walk-off grand slam.”
Anderson’s athletic career has continued, and grown, after college.
Still playing softball and soon to start soccer as well, Anderson has also joined the Minnesota Vixen football team as a long snapper and slot receiver.
“I heard about the Vixen because two of my athletic trainers played on the team, but I got connected by seeing the Vixen Pride booth at the State Fair in 2019, but didn’t try out until 2020,” Anderson said. “The only football experience I had was playing powderpuff my senior year for three games. But me and my dad always watched all the games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday growing up.”
After not having a season in 2020, Anderson has been part of the Vixen’s American Conference championship teams the past two seasons, playing against the Boston Renegades for the title both years at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, each year, the most recent on ESPN 2.
“It’s amazing and difficult at the same time because it’s so different from softball, so these past couple years I learned so much from my teammates and coaches, trying to absorb everything to become a better player and teammate,” Anderson said. “Going to the Hall of Fame Stadium these past two years, especially in 2021, it felt like a dream walking into the stadium because all the hard work from the 2020 season and having it canceled only made us hungrier for a championship.”
For more information on Anderson’s playing career, the Augsburg Hall of Fame class and upcoming ceremony, visit athletics.augsburg.edu.
