Grocery stores in Coon Rapids with at least 25,000 square feet now qualify for a Class B off-sale liquor license. That’s half the store size previously required.
The City Council adopted an ordinance April 6 after developers expressed interest in bringing a grocery store to the city.
“There’s been inquiries over the years from various grocers about wanting to come here and sell liquor, but not being able to meet that 50,000 square feet,” City Attorney David Brody said.
The amendment adds a second prong to the current regulations for who can hold a Class B liquor license, Brody said. Now, on top of retail spaces with at least 50,000 square feet, grocery stores with a minimum of 25,000 square feet can sell off-sale liquor.
The council changed the definition of a grocery store to a business that primarily sells food and fresh produce. At least half the display area needs to be used for the sale of food intended for home preparation and consumption. At least 30% of retail space must be for perishable food items.
“Really, this is a response to the grocery industry changing,” Council Member Wade Demmer said. “Thirty years ago, this isn’t how grocery ran. And now, everybody who wants to come in wants to have an attached liquor store. We have to update our ordinance to match what the industry says.”
When the ordinance was initially introduced, Mayor Jerry Koch expressed concern over the percentages, saying that in the past the city wanted to avoid calculating if a store meets the percentages defined to qualify as a grocery store. When the change was brought up in a work session last summer, Koch said he was for the move but wanted to make sure it was easy to determine what qualifies as a grocery store.
Community Development Director Grant Fernelius said the definition was a good move for the city.
“I think it’s better to have a standard that is at least somewhat measurable, as opposed to something that’s more vague,” he said. “When it comes down to, as a practical matter, going out and enforcing this, I guess that’s something that we’ll have to look at. For the most part, I think this defines — generally accepted — what a grocery user is.”
