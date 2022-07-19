It was way more productive the second time the Coon Rapids City Council went out for bids for a project to upgrade heating and ventilation systems at the city’s public work facility than the first.
In May, the one bid received was 50%higher than the estimate of $507,375 and rejected by the council June 7, so staff modified the plans to separate out mechanical/electrical work from controls, rebid the project and got bids that were under budget, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
The council at its June 5 meeting awarded two contracts totaling $279,540, mechanical/electrical in the amount of $231,611 to NAC Mechanical and Electrical Services and the controls to UHL Company, Inc. for $47,929.
One other bid was rejected for not meeting bidding requirements..
“I was much happier with the bids this time, although a little nervous going into the bidding process,” he said.
The project includes replacing an existing rooftop unit and hydraulic piping, the addition of a Variable Air Volume system to improve energy efficiency and removal/demolition of obsolete ductwork and equipment, Himmer said. The areas of the public works garage covered by the project are the office area and mechanic bays, the latter having no air conditioning at this time.
Dzevad Mahmutovic, facilities manager, said that the current heating and ventilation system has been in place since 1996 when this section of the public works garage was built.
“It has passed its useful life, which is about 20 to 22 years and we got a little bit extra out of the unit,” Mahmutovic said.
The mechanics are looking forward to having air conditioning available with this project, especially with the hot, humid days of summer, he said.
The is the second of a two-phase project, the first of which involved heating and ventilation energy efficiency improvements to the sign shop and fleet service area. Combined, the two projects will improve energy efficiency by 20 percent, Mahmutovic said.
“That’s very good,” Mahmutovic said.
Work is scheduled for completion by the end of this year, depending on the availability of materials and equipment.
Funding for the project is included in the 2022 facilities construction budget.
