It was way more productive the second time the Coon Rapids City Council went out for bids for a project to upgrade heating and ventilation systems at the city’s public work facility than the first.

In May, the one bid received was 50%higher than the estimate of $507,375 and rejected by the council June 7, so staff modified the plans to separate out mechanical/electrical work from controls, rebid the project and got bids that were under budget, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.

