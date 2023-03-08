Pedestrian improvements on Northdale Boulevard outside Coon Rapids High School will take place this summer thanks to a $450,000 state grant.

The Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 unanimously awarded a contract for the project to Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., the lowest of six bids, in the amount of $308,483.39. The engineer’s estimate was $401,187.

