Pedestrian improvements on Northdale Boulevard outside Coon Rapids High School will take place this summer thanks to a $450,000 state grant.
The Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 unanimously awarded a contract for the project to Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., the lowest of six bids, in the amount of $308,483.39. The engineer’s estimate was $401,187.
Work will include two pedestrian crosswalk flasher systems, two dynamic speed feedback signs and Americans with Disabilities Act curb/sidewalk ramp improvements, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
The push-button activated crosswalk flasher systems will be installed on Northdale in front of the high school’s main entrance as well on Northdale east of Wren Street, while the dynamic speed feedback signs will be placed on eastbound Northdale west of Wren and westbound Northdale east of Raven Street, Hansen said.
In addition, bump outs will be constructed on the shoulders of both sides of Northdale at the main entrance crosswalk as a traffic calming measure and to protect pedestrians, he said.
The school district will also be doing some work to align its walkway from the front of the school with the new crosswalk system.
Construction will start in June and be completed in August while the high school is on summer break.
“This is a fantastic safety improvement for the community,” Council Member Brad Greskowiak said.
The bump out is a very important safety measure, said Council Member Kari Rehrauer.
This is a collaborative project between the city, Anoka County (Northdale is a county state aid highway) and Anoka-Hennepin School District to provide additional pedestrian safety on Northdale in the area of the high school, according to Hansen.
The city, with the support of the county, submitted a Safe Routes to Schools grant application for the project to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and it was approved last year.
The state grant can only be used for construction costs; the $60,000 spent for design and engineering work is split between the county and city, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
“This is a great bid,” he said.
But any dollars left remaining from the grant once the project is completed go back to the state.
The council Feb. 21 also approved a joint powers agreement with the county for the construction and ongoing maintenance of the new pedestrian safety improvements as well as the sidewalks on Northdale plus an agreement with MnDOT for the use of the grant funds.
The project will replace the present antiquated signage on Northdale outside the school with latest technology and the existing school zone speed limit signs will be relocated, Hansen said.
There have been safety concerns for many years because the high school is on one side of Northdale and a school parking lot, tennis courts and athletic fields, including the football stadium, are on the other side of the street.
In addition, school physical education classes often cross Northdale during the school day to use the athletic facilities, Hansen said. One safety improvement proposal a few years ago would have built a pedestrian bridge over Northdale at the school, but that was found not to be feasible.
