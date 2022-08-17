A contract was awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council July 19 to replace the roofs at the city’s two water treatment plants.
The lowest of the three bids from McPhillips Bros. Roofing in the amount of $784,930 was approved unanimously.
This was the second time the city had gone out for bids on the project. The first time the low bid was favorable, but documentation submitted by the low bidder did not comply with project specifications and because the other two bids were well over budget, all bids were rejected by the council in June, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
This time the McPhillips bid was under the construction estimate.
The project will not only replace the existing built-up roof systems at the plants - 9,000 square feet at the east facility and 17,720 square feet at the west plant - but also the skylights, roofing insulation and pre-finished sheet metal flashing, he told the council.
“We have been patching and fixing holes in the roofs for years so replacement was way overdue,” Himmer said.
The 2022 water fund has $800,000 earmarked for the project, but the total cost is $830,000 because of a $45,000 contract with Quetica, LLC to prepare plans and specifications and provide project inspections and management.
As a result, the council approved allocating an additional $30,000 from the water fund to the budget.
The project will be completed this year, Himmer said.
