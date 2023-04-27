A contract was awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council April 4 for a residential street reconstruction project covering some 4.5 miles and 17 road segments.
Bituminous Roadways Inc. was the lowest of seven bids in the amount of $3.993 million; the engineer’s estimate was $4.726 million.
“These were good bids,” said Public Works Director Tim Himmer. “We bid the project early so there was more competition from contractors looking for work.”
When 15% is added for contingency, engineering, administration and testing services, the total project cost is $4.592 million with $997,355 to be assessed; the council will adopt the assessments at its May 2 meeting, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
Other project funding sources are $2.479 million from the street reconstruction fund, $190,705 from the water system maintenance account, $173,555 from the sanitary sewer maintenance fund, $569,773 from the storm water utility fund and $181,894 from the sidewalk construction account.
The street reconstruction will occur at the Oaks of Shenandoah neighborhood between Coon Creek and Shenandoah boulevards from 126th Avenue north to and including 131st Avenue.
Besides reclaiming the existing bituminous pavement and gravel base, compacting the reclaimed material, disposing of the excess material and resurfacing the street segments with two new layers of bituminous (three inches), improvements will include removal and replacement of damaged curb and gutter, curb ramp work, replacing watermain valves and plugged fire hydrants, repairs or replacement of existing storm and sanitary sewer as needed and LED fixtures/pole upgrades to city-owned street lights.
To fill a gap on the north side of 131st Avenue, a new six-foot wide sidewalk will be constructed from Coon Creek Boulevard east to the Wildwood Park trail access, Hansen said.
Benefiting properties are 414 single-family homes, three undeveloped residential lots, one twin home and a city-owned park with single-family residential properties to be assessed $2,365 and the twin home $31 per front foot.
Prior to the start of construction - typically the first week of May - a neighborhood meeting for impacted residents will take place at Bison Creek Park Wednesday, April 26.
“It will be a chance for residents to meet the contractor,” Himmer said.
In addition, a list of city and contractor contacts will be mailed to property owners, while construction updates will be posted on the city’s website weekly and property owners can sign up for email alerts.
The goal is to have the project completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
