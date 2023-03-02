A contract was awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 for a mill and overlay project on Robinson Drive and Creek Meadow Drive.
North Valley, Inc. was the lowest of eight bidders in the amount of $449,161.70, well below the engineer’s estimate of $501,250.
City Engineer Mark Hansen said bidding the project in the winter for construction that will take place in May was one factor.
“Pavement crews are looking for work,” Hansen said.
In addition, the project does not involve curb and gutter replacement or utility work.
“This is a great value,” Mayor Jerry Koch said.
The mill and overlay will cover one and a third miles on Robinson Drive from Hanson Boulevard to 111th Avenue and on Creek Meadow Drive/114th Avenue between Robinson Drive and Xeon Street.
Pavement conditions on these two road segments have deteriorated rapidly over the last few years with the development of excessive cracks and shallow depth potholes that have required a lot of annual maintenance, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
Robinson Drive was constructed in 1982 and reconstructed in 2004, while Creek Meadow Drive/114th Avenue was constructed in two projects in 1984 and 1997, Hansen said.
As state aid streets, they are built wider and thicker than a residential street with a four- to five-inch pavement to handle high traffic volume and replacing the top two inches with new asphalt is expected to last eight to 10 years.
There will be no assessments to benefiting property owners because state aid dollars the city receives annually from state gas tax revenues will pick up the bulk of the cost with the rest coming from the street maintenance fund, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
