The city of Coon Rapids is hoping to tap into a state funding program to help pay for the conversion of a partial-access interchange into a full interchange at TH 610 and East River Road.

The Coon Rapids City Council Jan. 17 unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the city’s application to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Corridors of Commerce program, which has $100 million available to fund construction costs of metro area projects classified as capacity or freight improvements.

