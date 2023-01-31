The city of Coon Rapids is hoping to tap into a state funding program to help pay for the conversion of a partial-access interchange into a full interchange at TH 610 and East River Road.
The Coon Rapids City Council Jan. 17 unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the city’s application to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Corridors of Commerce program, which has $100 million available to fund construction costs of metro area projects classified as capacity or freight improvements.
City Engineer Mark Hansen said that the project will provide a missing connection between the trunk highway and the county state aid systems and improve access for all regional users, particularly truck traffic to and from the area that includes the city’s largest industrial park, Evergreen Business Park, which has significant freight generators.
In addition, the missing eastbound ramps to and from TH 610 increase response times to emergencies on eastbound TH 610 resulting in the city often requesting assistance from the city of Brooklyn Park, Hansen wrote in a report to the council.
The construction cost of the full-access interchange project is estimated between $30 million and $35 million, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said. “We are requesting $30 million in the application,” Himmer said.
The city, working in collaboration with Anoka County, received $1.5 million in state bonding dollars from the 2020 Minnesota Legislature for planning, environmental and design work on the project.
That will be completed by the end of this year, Himmer said.
A preferred layout for the full-access interchange was approved by MnDOT in December. This will add a westbound off-ramp loop and folded eastbound on-ramp with a TH 610 auxiliary lane between East River Road and Coon Rapids Boulevard.
The existing eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp will be realigned a little bit to accommodate the new ramps, he said.
And there will be some taking of residential properties east of East River Road to the railroad tracks between the realigned Foley Boulevard and what is now the 93rd Avenue cul-de-sac for ramp construction.
Late last year, the county completed the reconstruction of Foley from Coon Rapids Boulevard to East River Road that included building a bridge over the railroad tracks, realigning Foley from the tracks to East River Road and creating a cul-de-sac at the tracks on the former Foley alignment for what is now 93rd.
In collaboration with the county, the city originally focused on a full-access interchange at Coon Rapids Boulevard and TH 610, where there is also a partial interchange, but turned its attention to East River Road after MnDOT rejected that proposal.
The Anoka County Board Jan. 24 also adopted a resolution in support of the city’s funding application.
City staff will be meeting with MnDOT officials to discuss the project and grant materials prior to the deadline for this phase of the application process, which is March 1.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak commended staff for their work on the project and said it had the backing of local legislators.
“We have been working on this project a long time,” Himmer said.
But the city’s efforts to obtain $10 million in federal dollars for the interchange project through the Metropolitan Council’s current regional solicitation process has not been successful, Himmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.