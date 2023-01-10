Rates on two city of Coon Rapids low-interest home improvement loan programs have been raised. The Coon Rapids City Council Dec. 20 unanimously approved a 1 percentage point increase in interest rates for the home improvement and Home for Generation II loan programs effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Interest on loans in these two programs was lowered in January to the present 1% or 3%, depending on household income with the lower rate for households with income under 80% of the Area Median Income, which is $89,400 for a family of four, said Kristin DeGrande, city housing programs coordinator.
The increase to 2% and 4%, depending on income, is based on the interest charged by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for its fix-up loan programs, which are now in the 6% range, while private sector home equity lines of credit and related home improvement financing range from 6% to 7% or more, DeGrande told the council.
“This would reflect the current market conditions while still offering an attractive rate which will encourage homeowners to continue investing in their homes,” she said.
The new rates will remain competitive with those offered by other cities for their home improvement loan programs.
Indeed, the spike in interest rates over the past 12 months has resulted in a big jump in the popularity of the home improvement loan program with more than 30 low-interest rate loans originated to date compared with four in 2021 and seven in 2020.
The loans offered by the two programs can be used for almost any type of permanent interior or exterior improvements to a property with a maximum loan amount of $50,000 and no income limit to apply.
The council initially considered the interest increase at its Nov. 15 meeting, but tabled action for further discussion after asking questions about the history of the programs and reasons for the proposed changes.
This was discussed at a council work session Dec. 4 and produced the action Dec. 20 to approve the 1% rate increase, but also to reconsider the issue in six months using the MHFA rate as a base.
“This will provide more rationale for the incentives in the city’s interest rates,” Council Member Jennifer Geisler said.
DeGrande said the home improvement loan program began more than two decades ago, while the Home for Generations II program was launched in May 2013.
“Home for Generations II is still going strong averaging 25 project approvals a year,” DeGrande said.
Before December 2020, these and other city housing programs were funded through the Coon Rapids Mortgage Assistance Foundation (later renamed the Coon Rapids Home Improvement Foundation) that was established in 1979 to allow the city to issue housing revenue bonds to boost new home construction in Coon Rapids by providing a lower mortgage interest rate (8.875%) than the double-digit rates that were in place at the time in the regular market.
The $45 million housing revenue bond was paid off in March 2003 through mortgage payments from homeowners who took advantage of the bond issue, with the money built up over the years in the foundation coffers earmarked for housing and rehabilitation projects in Coon Rapids, starting in 2005.
New accounting laws caused the foundation to be dissolved in December 2020 with all its funds now under the control of the City Council.
According the city’s 2023 budget document, the balance in the housing fund account is estimated to be $7.3 million as of Dec. 31.
