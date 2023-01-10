Rates on two city of Coon Rapids low-interest home improvement loan programs have been raised. The Coon Rapids City Council Dec. 20 unanimously approved a 1 percentage point increase in interest rates for the home improvement and Home for Generation II loan programs effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Interest on loans in these two programs was lowered in January to the present 1% or 3%, depending on household income with the lower rate for households with income under 80% of the Area Median Income, which is $89,400 for a family of four, said Kristin DeGrande, city housing programs coordinator.

